Prof. G.K. Govindarao’s campaign helped Siddharamaiah win 2006 by-poll: Writer

October 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Prof. G.K. Govindarao’s campaign helped Siddharamaiah win the bitterly contested Chamundeshwari by-polls in 2006, writer and critic Prof. Nataraj Huliyar said that, however, Prof. Govindarao kept a distance from Siddharamaiah after that.

He was speaking at the ‘Nudi Namana’ event organised by Janamana theatre group in commemoration of Prof. G.K. Govindarao, who passed away recently, at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises on Sunday.

Pointing out that G.K. Govindarao, who as an English Professor, was well-versed in teaching Shakespeare’s plays, Nataraj Huliyar said that Prof. Govindarao, who was also a versatile actor, always strived to bring youths who were deprived of education and knowledge, to mainstream society.

Recalling that Janardhan (Janni) and Prof. G.K. had played opposite roles in Prof. U.R. Ananathamurthy’s well-known play Samskara, he opined that the scenes from the play are educative to the youths of today.

Artistes of Janamana theatre group staging the play ‘Dopdi’ which is based on Mahashwetadevi’s story.

Asserting that ‘Intellects’ are also in fields such as Literature, Judiciary, Medical and Engineering, he said that, however, those in social sectors are generally called as intellects as they are more visible outside. An integrated and inclusive nation can be built if all intellects come together on a single platform, he added.

Lauding the contribution of Prof. Govindarao for the welfare of the society, Nataraj Huliyar said that the Professor had analysed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency and as well as current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prof. Rao, also a popular actor, was always ready to interact with Pejawar Seer Sri Vishweshatheertha Swamiji, despite having severe differences with him, he added.

Prof. Govindarao’s last work ‘Gandhijiyavara Upavaasagalu Matthu….’ was released on the occasion. Janamana theatre group performed ‘Dopdi’, a play based on Mahashwetadevi. Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Prof. Govindarao.