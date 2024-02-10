Desi games rule the ground at Suttur Jathra
February 10, 2024

Nanjangud: Desi games that were the pick of many earlier is fast fading into oblivion with the people hooked to cell phones and TVs to beat the stress.

Traditional games are being organised regularly at Suttur Jathra Mahotsava with the intent of reviving them for the good of younger generation.

In women’s category, traditional games with rural touch were conducted — goli (marbles), buguri (top), chowka-bara, haavu-eni (snake and ladder), pagade aata (dice game), hagga-jaggata (tug-of-war), slush race, beating the pot blindfolded, aliguli mane and running with water filled pots over head.

For men, several competitions like running with 50-kg full sack and other competitions were conducted, with the contestants vying with each other in showing their prowess in running with the weighty sack and tripping in their hurry to reach the finish line.Those gathered around to watch the games with equal enthusiasm encouraged the contestants by renting whistles and applauding them.

A total of 275 students including 150 boys and 125 girls from 13 primary schools took part in the sports meet, followed by 1,423 students including 858 boys and 565 girls from 53 high schools and 365 students including 209 boys and 156  girls from eight public schools took part in the sports meet. [Pics by Vatal Anand]

