‘I Love Mysuru’ selfie board in English near Palace removed

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘I Love Mysuru,’ a selfie board in English kept at the parking lot near the North Gate of Mysore Palace, that had turned the eyes of pro-Kannada activists red, was removed by Abhaya, emergency rescue team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently.

The selfie board had been kept only a few days ago and had become a perfect backdrop for the devotees coming to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate, joggers, pigeon feeders and couples of pre-wedding photo shoots, for taking a snap and video. But, the pro-Kannada activists had raised objection for Kannada being ignored with undue prominence given to English in the selfie board. They had even blackened the board, besides writing on the surface with a caution to give due prominence to Kannada.

That apart, the pro-Kannada activists had also blackened the painting of ‘No Parking’ instructions by Mysuru City Police, at the same parking lot, with an appeal to replace the words with Kannada. To avoid controversy from escalating further, Abhaya personnel were deployed to remove the selfie board, which is now kept in the Town Hall premises, opposite Palace.

