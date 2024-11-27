Mobile phones have disrupted decades of social order: Pranesh

November 27, 2024

Mysuru: Popular stand-up comedian Gangavathi Pranesh expressed concern over the social impact of mobile phones, stating that they have drastically altered the social fabric that prevailed for decades. He lamented that even long-standing neighbours no longer communicate with each other.

Pranesh was speaking at a humour talk show held as part of the monthly cultural programme jointly organised by Srikrishna Trust and Srikrishna Mitramandali at Srikrishnadhama, Saraswathipuram, recently.

“Mobile phones provide us with any information we desire, but they have hindered our inherent skills and memory power,” Pranesh remarked. He added that the rise of mobile phone technology has led to a decline in reading habits among youth, with cultural, literary and musical programmes struggling to attract audiences.

Highlighting the shift in interests, he said, “Today, only middle-aged and elderly people attend Harikathas, humour shows and spiritual talks, while the youths remain engrossed in their cell phones.”

He opined that the obsession with mobile devices is causing younger generations to lose touch with the nation’s rich cultural and traditional heritage. Pranesh cautioned that excessive mobile phone usage could lead to future health problems and urged students to develop a passion for reading books and focus on their studies.

Reflecting on his interaction with the late Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer, Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, Pranesh described him as a man of extraordinary memory and wisdom, leaving a lasting impression on him.

The event was attended by Krishna Trust Vice-President P.S. Shekar, Secretary K.V. Sridhar, Mitramandali Vice-President Gopalakrishna, Secretary Raghavendra Prasad and other dignitaries, including Srivatsa and Mangala.