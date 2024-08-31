St. Philomena’s College holds 10th Convocation

August 31, 2024

611 graduates receive degrees

Mysuru: St. Philomena’s College, an autonomous institute affiliated to University of Mysore, held its 10th Convocation on Thursday at the College’s indoor stadium.

In all, 409 graduates and 202 postgraduates received their degree certificates. Additionally, 48 graduates were honoured with gold medals for their academic achievements.

M.F. Febin, Business Head, College Connect, L&T Edutech, Chennai, who delivered the convocation address, urged the graduates to view education as a lifelong journey.

She highlighted that education is not just a career tool but a foundation for self-realisation and purpose. She also announced that L&T is partnering with St. Philos this academic year to collaborate with students joining L&T Edutech.

Prof. N.K. Loknath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, who presided, noted that while the number of graduates in the country is high due to its large young population, only 13 out of every 100 graduates are securing employment. He stressed that higher education plays a pivotal role in enriching one’s life, and the current focus should be on enhancing the quality of education, especially as NEP is being implemented, transforming the teaching and learning process with the integration of Artificial Intelligence.

In celebration of the decennial anniversary, a felicitation was held for Rev. Fr. Leslie Moras, who led the college in 2011 when it was granted autonomy.

The event was graced by Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore, Rev. Monsignor. Alfred John Mendonca, Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore, Rev. Fr. Edward Saldanha, Secretary, MDES, Rev. Fr. Naveen Balkumar, Treasurer, MDES, Rev. Dr. Lourdu Prasad Joseph, Rector/Manger, Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal, Ronald Prakash Cutinha, Vice-Principal (Administration), Nagaraj Urs, Vice-Principal, Dr. Noor Mubasheer, Coordinator & Dean, PG Studies & Research Centre, (Academics), Thomas Gunaseelan, IQAC Coordinator, and Deans of respective branches.