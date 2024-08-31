Guruve Nimage Sharanu & Hacchhevu Kannadada Deepa books released

August 31, 2024

Mysuru: Senior Writer Nadoja Baragur Ramachandrappa expressed concern that excessive use of technology has resulted in academic inequalities in schools.

He was speaking after releasing two books written by Dr. P.V. Nagaraj — ‘Guruve Nimage Sharanu’ and ‘Hacchhevu Kannadada Deepa’ — at a programme organised at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki Road here yesterday.

Regretting that educationists have occupied the space of academicians and educational experts, he bemoaned that education has transformed into an industry from being a service.

Noting that classes are not the place for manufacturing human machines, Ramachandrappa lamented the increasing use of technology in learning.

Maintaining that this has resulted in a communication gap between the teachers and students, he expressed concern that such a trend has resulted in the de-linking of relations between the teacher and the students (Guru-Shishya).

Asserting that he is not against technology, he said that he always believed that the Guru-Shishya relationship should be from the heart. If not, there will be no books on teachers in the future and we would be forced to write only on laptops and computers, he said adding that technology should not destroy the educational principles.

Expressing disappointment that at present, casteism and religious fundamentalism is increasingly creeping in the minds of school and college students, Ramachandrappa regretted that education is becoming increasingly commercial.

He stressed on the need for framing a pro-knowledge, pro-employment and a common school policy, that is not discriminatory in nature.

Recalling the Movements launched by great personalities like Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh in providing education to girls, he said that the two created a revolution of sorts in education.

Pointing out that though the author (P.V. Nagaraj) is visually impaired, he has made a lot of achievements, Ramachandrappa said that Nagaraj was also among the participants when he presided over the first ever blind Kavigoshti. Nagaraja is one among the achievers who have excelled nationally and internationally, he added.

Critic Prof. O.L. Nagabushanaswamy too spoke.

Ranga Samaja Member Prof. Rajappa Dalvai, Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women Principal Prof. Somanna, Prof. B.P. Ashakumari, Prof. Govindegowda, Rekha, the books publisher Omkarappa and others were present on the occasion.