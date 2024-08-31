BSP stages protest against diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for Congress guarantees
News

BSP stages protest against diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for Congress guarantees

August 31, 2024

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for other purposes by the State Congress Government, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Circle in Gandhinagar here yesterday.

Accusing the Government of diverting SC/ST funds for implementation of its guarantee schemes, the protesters maintained that the Congress which came to power by making promises to SC/ST communities, is now cheating them by diverting the welfare funds.

Urging the Government to allot 5 acres of agricultural land for SC/ST women and allocation of Rs.500 crore for SC/ST education and reservation in jobs , they demanded that the Government should not divert SC/ST welfare funds for other purposes. They also wanted the Government to fill up backlog vacancies.

