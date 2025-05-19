State Govt’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ tomorrow : MLC mocks Cong. Convention as ‘Shoonya Samavesha’

May 19, 2025

Mysuru: Lashing out at the State Congress Government for holding the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ at Hospet tomorrow (May 20) marking the completion of two years of the Government, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has questioned the Government’s propriety of organising the convention, stating it had achieved nothing.

Addressing the media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Vishwanath, also a former Minister, wondered what was the contribution of the Government to Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, let alone the rest of the State.

Accusing the Congress of spreading lies on the development front, the MLC sarcastically said that perhaps flying in helicopters may be the major achievement of the Congress Government.

Demanding the Government to come up with helicopter expenses in two years, he said that the Chief Ministers and the Ministers can travel by road to Mysuru instead of using helicopters.

Holding the Congress Government responsible for the death of top government servants, MLC Vishwanath urged the CM to disclose the amount of money looted by his family members and followers in MUDA.

“I will disclose everything if the CM does not come up with an answer. I urge the CM and all his Cabinet Ministers to disclose their assets. At the same time, I warn them not to give a false account of assets as they did to Lokayukta,” he said.

Charging the Siddaramaiah Government of fooling the public in the name of caste census, he asserted that the Congress Convention was only meant to hide the failures and to distract public attention from all the wrongdoings of the Government.

“The Hospet Convention is being held with government money. This is only a publicity government which has nothing to boast about any significant achievements in any sector. The concept of District Minister itself is unconstitutional. Mysuru District Minister seems to be only interested in awarding contracts to his followers and doing transfers for the sake of money,” he contended.

Stating that there is no difference between the previous BJP Government and the current Congress Government as it was indulged in looting the State and receiving kickbacks for contracts and mining leases, Vishwanath said that the BJP was thrown out of power because of its lies and now the Siddaramaiah Government too is following the same.

“With the formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority, only the real estate sector has blossomed with prices of land and sites shooting up by three times in Bengaluru and surrounding towns. The Government has handed over the entire State to real estate agents and developers. The Government should first focus on job creation and livelihood of the people, rather than harp on guarantees,” he said.

Terming the Hospet Convention as ‘Shoonya Samavesha’ (zero achievement convention), which is aimed at fooling the public, Vishwanath also targeted Siddaramaiah for speaking in favour of Pakistan one day and against the enemy country the next day. The CM must first understand that the country comes first before any individual, he observed.