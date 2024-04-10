MLC A.H. Vishwanath bats for Yaduveer Wadiyar

April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who had been critical of the party till recently, has come out in support of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

Addressing the media persons at Hotel Siddharta, here this morning, Vishwanath said that he will be campaigning for Yaduveer Wadiyar and added that the people of Mysuru must pay back the Maharajas of Mysore by casting their vote in favour of BJP candidate.

When asked if he had approached Congress for the ticket, despite being a BJP nominated MLC, Vishwanath admitted that he had sought the ticket for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency. However he also said that, if given the ticket, he would have resigned from the fray in support of Yaduveer.

Lambasts State Government

MLC Vishwanath, who had previously served as Primary and Secondary Education Minister, came out all gun blazing against the Congress Government in the State demanding immediate scrapping of board examinations for Std.5, Std.8 and Std.9.

“The State Government has been taken to task by the Supreme Court for the second time for violating Right To Education Act. The Congress has been following the footsteps of the previous BJP State Government which had announced similar policies,” he said.

Stating that Madhu Bangarappa has failed as School Education and Literacy Minister, Vishwanath said that the State Government was spoiling the sanctity of examinations and Madhu should be sacked from the cabinet.

“Our State, which was known for its innovative programmes, is slipping rock bottom. It is high time that the State Government set aside its prestige and scraps board examinations,” he said and added Right to Education was of utmost importance for children.

Adding that ignoring National Education Policy (NEP) has led to such a situation, Vishwanath said the State Government has to ensure the guarantee of school education to children.