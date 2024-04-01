‘Congress confident of winning 20 LS seats in Karnataka’

April 1, 2024

CM to camp in Mysuru for three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the Congress would win at least 20 LS seats in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pooh-poohed BJP’s claims that the party (BJP) would win 400 seats in the country and thus retain power at the Centre. He also said that the BJP would not even win 200 seats and would lose power at the Centre.

Speaking to presspersons upon his arrival at Mandakalli Airport here this morning for poll campaign, Siddaramaiah, referring to Modi’s statement that the development in 10 years was just a trailer and many more is yet to come in the near future, wondered whether there has been any development at all under PM Modi.

Noting that the people are not fools to fall prey to what he called the false propaganda of Modi, Siddaramaiah accused the PM of hijacking the word ‘Guarantee’ which was first used by the Congress for its pre-poll guarantees for the benefit and welfare of the poor.

When asked about his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remark that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was a ‘goonda’, the CM, defending his son, said Dr. Yathindra had merely quoted a CBI report concerning the Gujarat riots and violence and as such there was nothing wrong in his statement.

When asked about JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that the people will bring down the arrogance of Siddaramaiah, the CM said he was not arrogant and was merely telling the truth. “Does telling the truth means arrogance?’, he shot back.

Continuing his tirade against PM Modi, Siddaramaiah questioned the PM’s contribution to the State and said that what all Modi is saying is utterly false. The people should not believe or trust the PM, he added.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and other party leaders were present.

The CM later left by road to Biligere in Varuna constituency for poll campaign.