H.D. Kumaraswamy reaches out to Mandya MP Sumalatha
News

H.D. Kumaraswamy reaches out to Mandya MP Sumalatha

April 1, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who is contesting as the NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, met BJP backed independent incumbent MP Sumalatha Ambarish, wife of late actor Ambarish, at her residence here on Sunday and sought her co-operation   in the election.

The JD(S) has been allotted the Mandya seat as per a seat sharing pact reached between the BJP and the JD(S).

Terming the meeting as most cordial, Kumaraswamy said late Ambarish’s residence was not new to him. “I and Ambarish  have spent several years together. As I am filing nomination on Apr. 4, I have come here seeking Sumalatha’s co-operation,” he said adding that they discussed several issues with an open mind that cannot be spoken  about in public. 

He reiterated that he will file his nomination papers at Mandya on Apr. 4 after Sumalatha, the outgoing MP, conveys her  ‘final decision.’

In 2019, Sumalatha, who contested as an independent candidate from Mandya LS seat, caused an upset after she triumphed against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was then the Chief Minister of JD(S)- Congress coalition Government, with support from the BJP, KRRS and tacit support of the Congress.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching