H.D. Kumaraswamy reaches out to Mandya MP Sumalatha

April 1, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who is contesting as the NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, met BJP backed independent incumbent MP Sumalatha Ambarish, wife of late actor Ambarish, at her residence here on Sunday and sought her co-operation in the election.

The JD(S) has been allotted the Mandya seat as per a seat sharing pact reached between the BJP and the JD(S).

Terming the meeting as most cordial, Kumaraswamy said late Ambarish’s residence was not new to him. “I and Ambarish have spent several years together. As I am filing nomination on Apr. 4, I have come here seeking Sumalatha’s co-operation,” he said adding that they discussed several issues with an open mind that cannot be spoken about in public.

He reiterated that he will file his nomination papers at Mandya on Apr. 4 after Sumalatha, the outgoing MP, conveys her ‘final decision.’

In 2019, Sumalatha, who contested as an independent candidate from Mandya LS seat, caused an upset after she triumphed against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was then the Chief Minister of JD(S)- Congress coalition Government, with support from the BJP, KRRS and tacit support of the Congress.