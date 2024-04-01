Lok Sabha Polls – 2024: Yaduveer gets ‘B’ Form, files first set of papers

April 1, 2024

Voting on April 26

Mysore/Mysuru: With three days to go for the last date (Apr. 4) for filing of nomination papers, BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency filed his first set of nomination papers at the Office of the Returning Officer in Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road, this morning.

Yaduveer is said to have filed his nomination papers today following the advice from Palace astrologers. He was accompanied by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP City Vice President Rudramurthy and party leader Pradeep.

Earlier in the morning, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra and BJP City President L. Nagendra handed over the ‘B’ Form to Yaduveer at his residence in Mysore Palace premises.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar submitting his first set of nomination papers to Mysuru DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Returning Officer, at the DC Office in Siddarthanagar this noon.

Later, the party leaders are said to have discussed the poll strategies and campaigning for some time.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas and Preetham Gowda, former MLC Siddaraju, Mysuru District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.

Yaduveer is scheduled to file another set of nomination papers on Apr. 3 in the presence of State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and other top leaders.