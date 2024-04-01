Divine blessings indispensable to success, fulfilment in life

April 1, 2024

Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji delivers benediction at Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji, the 37th pontiff of Shri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, is currently on a week-long visit to Mysuru to participate in the centenary celebrations of Abhinava Shankaralaya in the city.

During his visit, he paid a special visit to Sri Sharadanikethana of Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha located on JLB Road, where he delivered an enlightening discourse last evening.

Addressing the gathering, the Swamiji underscored the importance of divine blessings in achieving success and fulfilment in life. He emphasised the significance of religious practices and diligence towards Dharma for human beings. According to Swamiji, while striving diligently in our endeavours is crucial, it is equally vital to seek divine blessings.

“In our pursuit of success, it is essential to recognise that divine blessings are indispensable,” Swamiji remarked. “God has bestowed each individual with unique abilities, and it is only through God’s grace that we can realise our full potential. We must harness our abilities and dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to our endeavours, trusting that divine blessings will guide us along the path to success.”

The discourse resonated with the audience, offering profound insights into the interplay between human effort and divine grace on the journey towards spiritual and material fulfilment.

Highlighting the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya’s teachings on religious reform, the Swamiji emphasised the importance of striking a harmonious balance between worldly pursuits and religious observances. He underscored that religious practices are indispensable for achieving success in the external realm.

“Adi Shankaracharya incarnated to refine the path of religion,” Swamiji asserted, “and we need to maintain equilibrium between our worldly engagements and spiritual practices. Without the foundation of religious observances, navigating the challenges of the external world becomes arduous.”

Furthermore, Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji urged devotees to dedicate meaningful time to meditation, stressing its purifying effect on the soul and its capacity to bestow inner peace.

“True peace resides within us, not in external possessions,” the Swamiji reminded the audience. “While worldly comforts may provide temporary solace, genuine peace emanates from within.”

Earlier in the day, the Swamiji received a warm and traditional welcome from the office-bearers of Muguru Brahmana Sangha. Following the discourse, Swamiji distributed prasadam in the form of fruits and mantrakshathe to the devotees.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Vice President N. Srikantakumar, Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha President M. Vishwanathaiah, Secretary K.R. Manjunath, and Directors T.S. Gopinath, Homma Manjunath, Srikanta Sharma, Nagashayana, among others were present.