Jatti community extends support to Yaduveer Wadiyar

April 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Jatti community, which has a close association with the Mysore Palace, has announced its support for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP Candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer was warmly felicitated by the Jatti community at a programme held at Sadananda Subba Jettappa Garadi Prarthana Mandira and Sri Nimishamba Temple premises in Nazarbad yesterday.

The community members pledged their support to Yaduveer Wadiyar on the occasion.

Speaking after being felicitated, Yaduveer said that the Jatti community is indeed a Parivar of Mysore Palace. Pointing out though he used to usually meet the community members during Dasara celebration, Yaduveer said that it was indeed a pleasure for him to have met the community members now. Maintaining that the Jatti community has been supportive of the erstwhile Mysuru Rulers for long, he sought the support of the community for safeguarding the country now just as they did during the rule of the Maharajas.

Stressing on the need for strengthening the hands of PM Modi, he assured that the Mysore Palace would always stand by Jatti community and no one need not have any doubts regarding this.

MLA T.S.Srivatsa in his address, said that the BJP national leaders have brought in Yaduveer to politics taking into consideration the development of old Mysuru region. Pointing out that it was the erstwhile Mysuru rulers who advocated equality even before independence, he appealed the people to vote for Yaduveer and thus strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

State BJP OBC Morcha President Rahgu R. Kautilya too spoke and appealed the people to vote for Yaduveer.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar, KEA Former Chairman B.P. Manjunath, BJP leaders H.G. Giridhar and Satish, Jatti community leaders Srikantu Jattappa, M. Kiran and others were present.

Earlier, former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, rendered a song written by Hanasoge Somashekar ‘ Mareyodunte Mysuru Doreyaa…’, in praise of Yaduveer.