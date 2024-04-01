S. Lokesh elected as Mysore Bar Association President

April 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Advocate S. Lokesh, who is also a faculty of Sarada Vilas Law College in the city, was elected as the new President of Mysore Bar Association, in the elections held yesterday.

Lokesh, who bagged 1021 votes, defeated his nearest rival S. Srikrishna (1007 votes) by a slender margin of just 14 votes, while another contestant M.R. Anand came third with 714 votes.

M.V. Chandrashekar (893 votes) was elected as the Vice-President, A.G. Sudheer (1830 votes) as Secretary, H.B. Bharath (904 votes) as Treasurer, K.R. Charanraj (1103 votes) as Joint Secretary and B.V. Vinoda (1118 votes) as Joint Secretary-Woman.

This apart, senior advocates G.S. Shivaswamy (1632 votes), R. Kanyakumari (1436 votes), K.S. Andani (1197 votes), Krishna S. Katavkar (1159 votes) and A.B. Pradeep Kumar (1140 votes), were elected as senior members of the Association.

Also, K. Devaraj (1297 votes), M. Umesh (1223 votes), M. Kishore Keerthi (1207 votes), J. Lokesh (1175 votes) and M.B. Deepu (1023 votes) were elected as junior members of the Association.

As many as 2772 out of the 3361 eligible members of the Bar Association cast their ballots in the polls held at the Mysore Law Courts Complex on Sunday.

The counting of votes was taken up after the polling ended at 4 pm and the results were announced a couple of hours later. B. Raju was the Returning Officer.