Garlanding spree… Before filing papers, Yaduveer garlands over 12 statues

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Before officially filing his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar embarked on a statue-garlanding spree in city this morning.

He paid his respects to notable personalities whose statues are erected in Mysuru city as a mark of honour and reverence. Yaduveer garlanded over 12 statues of various personalities, signalling his commitment to inclusive representation and unity across communities.

The statues he garlanded included the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Statue at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Statue at Chamaraja Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Statue at Jayachamaraja Wadiya Circle, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Town Hall premises, Mahatma Gandhi bust at Gandhi Square, Basavanna statue at Basaveshwara Circle and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Statue near Gun House Circle.

Yaduveer next proceeded to garland the statues of Jagjeevan Ram at Railway Station Circle, Dr. Rajkumar Statue at Dr. Rajkumar Park, Mahatma Gandhi bust in front of the Mysuru Law Courts Complex, Sangolli Rayanna Circle at the foot of Chamundi Hill, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Statue at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Maharshi Valmiki Circle at Sunnadakeri.

Yaduveer was accompanied by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, Cable Mahesh and others.