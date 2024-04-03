Yaduveer files nomination papers amidst fanfare

April 3, 2024

Supporters of BJP-JD(S) take out massive procession accompanied by folk troupes

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP-JD(S) consensus candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, formally submitted his nomination papers for the Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Constituency at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, at Siddarthanagar, on Bannur Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Returning Officer for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency received the nomination papers. Yaduveer was accompanied by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and incumbent Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha.

The occasion was celebrated with a grand procession from the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the DC’s Office, accompanied by colourful folk troupes and lively music, creating a festive atmosphere. Commencing his day early, Yaduveer embarked on a garlanding spree, paying respects to the statues of notable personalities installed within Mysuru city.

Although Yaduveer was initially scheduled to file his nomination papers on April 3 (today), he unexpectedly filed two sets of nomination papers on April 1 (Monday), in the company of his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, and BJP leaders.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the decision to submit the nomination papers last Monday was made due to the auspicious nature of the day.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra receiving the nomination papers from Yaduveer. Also seen are (from left) incumbent Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Dr. Ravi Prakash, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Puja performed at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple

Before Yaduveer went in a procession to file his papers this morning, he performed puja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the presence of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Vijayendra, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar and BJP In-Charge of Mysuru-Kodagu seat Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan. Yaduveer, Kumaraswamy, Vijayendra, G.T. Devegowda and Prathap Simha sat on a modified vehicle that looked like a chariot.

Accompanying the procession were hundreds of people and vibrant folk troupes, including Dollu Kunita, Bombe Kunita, Veeragase, Bedaru Bombe Mangalavadya, Thamate, Nagaari, Garudi Bombe and others.

The procession followed a route through Albert Victor Road and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle. At this point, Yaduveer disembarked from the chariot and continued the journey in a car to file his papers, accompanied by Kumarasamy and Vijayendra.

Roads barricaded

The procession, adorned with multiple BJP and JD(S) flags symbolising unity between the two parties, made its way to the DC’s Office on Bannur Road through Nazarbad.

All roads leading to the DC’s Office were barricaded from a distance of 500 meters, and only candidates and their four supporters were permitted entry. The public and media were not allowed inside the premises.

The City Police had issued prior advisories to the general public and motorists, urging them to steer clear of the Male Mahadeshwara Road leading to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, individuals were encouraged to take an alternative route. They were advised to proceed to Vasant Mahal Junction from Nazarbad Circle and then continue via Tank Bund Road, Boulevard Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and T. Narsipur Road.

Congress candidate files nomination

Congress candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat, M. Lakshmana, also filed his nomination papers this afternoon.

In the run-up, he visited Sri Chamundeswari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in city this morning to offer his prayers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accompanied Lakshmana as he filed his nomination papers.

Siddaramaiah had left for Chamarajanagar earlier in the day to accompany Congress candidate Sunil Bose during his filing and accompanied Lakshmana on his return.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait and Minister K. Venkatesh too were present.