M. Lakshmana campaigns in Chamaraja Assembly segment

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana undertook a brisk campaign in Chamaraja Assembly segment of the Constituency yesterday.

As part of his campaign, Lakshmana, along with party MLA K. Harish Gowda, held a road show in prominent streets and also carried out a door-to-door campaign in areas of the Assembly segment.

Lakshmana launched his campaign after offering prayers at Prasanna Ganapathi Temple in Lakshmikanthanagar, Hebbal . He went on a door-to-door campaign in Subramanyanagar, Manchegowdanakoppal, Hebbal, parts of Vijayanagar, Loknayaknagar, B.M. Shri nagar, Metagalli, Kumbarakoppal, Gokulam etc., A Bike rally was also held at Metagalli as part of the campaign. During his campaign, Lakshmana highlighted the implementation of the Five pre-poll guarantees and the works of the Congress Government in the last one year and during the earlier Congress rule.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda too spoke.