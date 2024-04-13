Astrologer S.K. Jain passes away

April 13, 2024

Bengaluru: Renowned astrologer Dr. Surendra Kumar Jain, popularly known as S.K. Jain, passed away at a private hospital, here yesterday. He was 67. Jain was hospitalised on Mar. 18 and was discharged in April. However, he was again admitted to a private hospital four days ago after he complained of discomfort. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

A popular television personality, S.K. Jain was among the first astrologer to feature in television channels where he was featured making predictions during Ugadi, Solar and Lunar eclipses and other occasions.

S.K. Jain, who wanted to become an engineer, got influenced by his father Shashikanth Jain, a famous astrologer, who taught him the nuances of astrology. Government of Karnataka, recognising his contributions, had honoured him with the prestigious Rajyothsava Award.