Colourful start to Chinnara Mela
News

Colourful start to Chinnara Mela

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: This year’s ‘Chinnara Mela’ got off to a colourful start with Indian Book of Records holder and artiste R. Gokula Sahrudaya inaugurating the camp by pulling the miniature version of ‘Chinnara Mela’ cart at Vanaranga in Rangayana here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gokula said involving in theatre activities would help children develop concentration and get deeply involved in their studies. He urged parents to encourage their children to take part in extracurricular activities as it would build a sense of commitment to achieve their goal. Stating that involving in theatre had no adverse effect on education, Gokula said theatre helps in developing confidence to face tough situations.

This year Rangayana has organised ‘Chinnara Mela’ on the theme ‘Samaraseve Jeevana’ (Harmony is Life). Soon after that inaugural event, ‘Chitte’ play featuring Gokula was staged.

