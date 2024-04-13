Vokkaliga community determined to make Modi PM again: Yaduveer

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that Vokkaliga community has sworn to make Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again.

Addressing a poll campaign at Gangatkar Vokkaliga Sriramamandir Bhavan in N.R. Mohalla here yesterday, Yaduveer observed that the Vokkaliga community has stood for the cause of the country since centuries.

Stating that he believes that the community, which is known for patriotism, will stand up for nationalism now and in the future too, he said that the support of the community is key for true realisation of the PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative.

Appealing the voters to give him a chance to serve them, Yaduveer assured that he will do his best for the integrated growth of the Constituency.

BJP State Secretary and former MLA Preetham Gowda said that Yaduveer has come out of the Palace to serve the people.

Pointing out that Yaduveer has entered politics after being deeply impressed with the works of PM Modi, he appealed the voters to ensure the victory of Yaduveer by a huge margin.

Quoting history, he said that Vokkaligas came to the rescue of the erstwhile Mysore rulers when Tipu Sultan attacked the Mysore kingdom and stressed that the entire Hindu community should vote as one for Yaduveer.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, in his address, highlighted the role of Vokkaligas in nation building and appealed the electorate to vote of Yaduveer and thus ensure that the BJP-led NDA gets at least 400 seats in the LS polls.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy too spoke.

Even as the leaders were addressing, Chikkeeramma, an elderly woman of N.R. Mohalla, walked up to the stage and blessed Yaduveer for his victory.

Former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, leaders Manju, Manju C. Gowda, Padmanabha, S. Murali, M.N. Ramu and others were present.