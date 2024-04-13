Former Mayors seek five-point development agenda for Mysuru

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Congress Mayors’ Parishat in Mysuru has outlined five crucial demands ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These demands, deemed essential for the advancement of various sectors and the overall enhancement of Mysuru’s prospects, have been presented without compromise.

During a press briefing held at the Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in the city yesterday, R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, the Convener of the Parishat that has over 15 members, emphasised the importance of these demands. He noted, “We have extensively deliberated on these demands with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has expressed his supportive stance towards them.”

During the press briefing, former Mayors B.K. Prakash, D. Dhruvakumar, H.N. Srikantaiah, Dakshinamurthy, Pushpalatha, Modamani, R. Purushotham, Ayub Khan, Anantha and B.L. Bhyrappa, City Congress President R. Murthy among others, were in attendance to underscore the importance of these demands. The demands encompass several key areas crucial for the development and well-being of Mysuru:

1. Kabini Second Stage drinking water project: Initiated under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) during Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, this project requires urgent implementation to address the water needs of areas and a host of layouts beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

2. Grade separators for traffic management: The increasing traffic density on roads connecting the ORR poses a significant challenge to smooth traffic flow. Constructing grade separators at critical junctions is imperative to alleviate this issue.

3. Scientific solid waste management: With a rise in solid waste generation, it is essential to identify suitable locations on the outskirts for the scientific processing of waste, ensuring effective waste management practices.

4. Development of parking infrastructure: The escalating number of vehicles in Mysuru coupled with inadequate parking facilities has led to congestion and disruptions in traffic flow. Constructing dedicated parking lots across various parts of the city is necessary to address this issue.

5. Tourism infrastructure development: Mysuru’s status as a globally recognised tourist destination necessitates the development of basic amenities and comprehensive infrastructure for tourist spots located up to 120 kilometres from the city centre. This development will not only enhance the tourist experience but also generate numerous job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.