Former Mayors seek five-point development agenda for Mysuru
News

Former Mayors seek five-point development agenda for Mysuru

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Congress Mayors’ Parishat in Mysuru has outlined five crucial demands ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These demands, deemed essential for the advancement of various sectors and the overall enhancement of Mysuru’s prospects, have been presented without compromise.

During a press briefing held at the Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in the city yesterday, R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, the Convener of the Parishat that has over 15 members, emphasised the importance of these demands. He noted, “We have extensively deliberated on these demands with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has expressed his supportive stance towards them.”

During the press briefing, former Mayors B.K. Prakash, D. Dhruvakumar, H.N. Srikantaiah, Dakshinamurthy, Pushpalatha, Modamani, R. Purushotham, Ayub Khan, Anantha and B.L. Bhyrappa, City Congress President R. Murthy among others, were in attendance to underscore the importance of these demands. The demands encompass several key areas crucial for the development and well-being of Mysuru:

1. Kabini Second Stage drinking water project: Initiated under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) during Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, this project requires urgent implementation to address the water needs of areas and a host of layouts beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

2. Grade separators for traffic management: The increasing traffic density on roads connecting the ORR poses a significant challenge to smooth traffic flow. Constructing grade separators at critical junctions is imperative to alleviate this issue.

3. Scientific solid waste management: With a rise in solid waste generation, it is essential to identify suitable locations on the outskirts for the scientific processing of waste, ensuring effective waste management practices.

4. Development of parking infrastructure: The escalating number of vehicles in Mysuru coupled with inadequate parking facilities has led to congestion and disruptions in traffic flow. Constructing dedicated parking lots across various parts of the city is necessary to address                  this issue.

READ ALSO  Congress to release poll manifesto on Apr.27

5. Tourism infrastructure development: Mysuru’s status as a globally recognised tourist destination necessitates the development of basic amenities and comprehensive infrastructure for tourist spots located up to 120 kilometres from the city centre. This development will not only enhance the tourist experience but also generate numerous job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching