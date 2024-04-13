Siddu questions Modi’s contribution to State

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the city for Lok Sabha poll campaign tomorrow, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned Modi’s contribution to the State in the last 10 years.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar here this morning, Siddaramaiah wanted to know why the Modi Government had not released drought relief funds to Karnataka at a time when the State was reeling under unprecedented drought. He sought answers from Modi before he (Modi) campaigns in the State.

Accusing the Centre of improper and biased devolution of GST taxes and failure to address unemployment and other burning issues that the country was facing, the CM maintained that the NDA would not get an absolute majority in the LS polls.

Charging the BJP of advocating false propaganda that the BJP would get 400 seats, he said that the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc would get an absolute majority.

Cafe blast case

CM Siddaramaiah lauded the NIA and the State Police for nabbing The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case suspects from Kolkata yesterday.

Change of Constitution

Wondering why the BJP is yet to take action against its Uttara Kannada MP who had openly declared that the Constitution would be changed if the BJP bagged 400 seats in LS polls, Siddaramaiah criticised the MP for coming out in the open only for the past few months while doing nothing for the Constituency for over four years.

Accusing the BJP of being against the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said RSS leaders Savarakar and Golwalkar were very much against the Constitution.