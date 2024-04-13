CM Siddaramaiah calls on MP Sreenivasa Prasad

April 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who has announced political retirement, at the latter’s residence in Jayalakshmipuram here this morning and enquired about his health.

The CM’s visit assumes significance as it comes after a gap of eight years since Prasad parted ways with Congress after he was dropped from the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in 2016. After the meeting, both leaders claimed that this was a courtesy visit and politics was not discussed. Siddu was closeted with Prasad for about 10 minutes.

Speaking to mediapersons after coming out of Prasad’s residence, Siddaramaiah said that they were long—term political associates. But Prasad joined the BJP a few years ago due to some reasons and now that he has announced political retirement, he paid a courtesy visit.

Clarifying that they did not discuss politics, the CM said, however, he has appealed Prasad to have sympathy for Congress, the party, which he (Prasad) was associated with for decades.

The MP said that the CM’s visit has brought happiness to him and his family. Recalling his long association with Siddaramaiah, Prasad said there is nothing much to be attached to the visit.

When reporters asked the MP if he would take part in PM Modi’s rally in the city tomorrow, Prasad said, “I have not received any invite from BJP leaders for the rally. Even if I get an invitation now, I will not take part.” He further said that the Congress has better chances of winning the Chamarajanagar (SC) seat.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah visited the residence of late Minister H.S. Mahadevaprasad in Kuvempunagar. He was warmly greeted by former Minister Geetha Mahadevaprasad, her son MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad and other family members.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy and K. Harishgowda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and others were present.