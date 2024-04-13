Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to share stage with PM Modi

April 13, 2024

Bengaluru: As the election for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency and 13 other constituencies in the Southern part of the State approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive rally at the expansive Maharaja College Grounds tomorrow, April 14, at 4 pm. The purpose of the rally is to garner support for BJP-JD(S) coalition candidates.

Joining PM Modi on stage will be JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM and Mandya candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, and other prominent coalition leaders.

This collective presence aims to showcase the strength and unity of the coalition partners. Candidates from Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya constituencies will also participate in the rally, boosting the morale of workers from both coalition parties.

Following the Mysuru rally, PM Modi will proceed to Mangaluru in the evening, where he will partake in roadshows on behalf of BJP candidates from the coastal region.

Previously, PM Modi addressed a massive rally in Shivamogga on Mar. 18, with potential BJP candidates from five Lok Sabha seats sharing the stage. He also visited Kalaburagi, the home Constituency of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Mar. 16, coinciding with the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI).