Modi’s mega poll rally in Mysuru tomorrow

April 13, 2024

VVIP security: SPG to take control of Maharaja’s Grounds and Mysore Airport

IAF choppers conduct rehearsals

Mysore/Mysuru: All security personnel tasked with ensuring the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mysuru tomorrow, including City Police and Commandos from Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guards (NSG), are stationed at Oval Grounds and Maharaja’s College Grounds — designated as the locations for Modi’s chopper landing and the ensuing mega rally.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport in his special plane at 3.45 pm. From there, he will board an MI-17 helicopter owned by Indian Air Force (IAF) to travel to Oval Grounds. Following his arrival, he will proceed to Maharaja’s College Grounds by road. Security measures have been meticulously coordinated to ensure a seamless and secure visit.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to spend approximately 35 to 40 minutes on stage before proceeding to Mangaluru as part of his Lok Sabha election campaign itinerary. Stringent security measures have been implemented for this high-profile event, as Modi seeks votes for the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidates contesting from Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar regions.

Massive stage

Despite the brevity of the PM’s visit, security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure an incident-free event. A massive stage is being erected at the Maharaja’s College Grounds, utilising the entire area for this purpose. The stage measures 8 feet in height, with a width of 80 feet and a length of 40 feet, adhering to the protocols set by SPG.

A 60-foot no-movement zone has been established around the stage, bordered by barricades on all sides, with only a 5-foot space allocated for VVIP movement. Beyond this zone, the audience will be seated and a large pedal featuring audio-visual screens erected to enhance their viewing experience.

SPG to take over stage at 4 pm today

A section of the stage has been designated as a hospitality centre for the Prime Minister, complete with a temporary restroom facility.

To ensure seamless security arrangements, the stage and its surroundings are slated to be handed over to the control of the SPG-NSG by 4 pm today, a full 12 hours ahead of the PM’s visit.

Chopper rehearsals

Ahead of the visit, flight rehearsals of six to seven IAF choppers were held this morning from the Airport to the Oval Grounds and back.

Two helipads have been readied and are adequately watered and maintained so that dust does not arise due to blade rotation when the choppers land.

Alternative route by road

The IAF team has conducted a thorough inspection of the Oval Grounds today. This team comprises an anti-sabotage unit, which includes experts from bomb squad and metal-detecting specialists.

Their primary objective is to sanitise the area designated for the PM’s visit and assume control of the venue’s security. Forces guarding the venue and the personnel who will be present tomorrow will be briefed by the SPG-NSG today evening.

In addition to the anti-sabotage unit, the team will be accompanied by support units such as the dog squad and additional bomb disposal experts.

Together, they will meticulously inspect the main route, which will be covered by the IAF chopper, as well as the alternative route from the Airport to Maharaja’s College Grounds by road.

They will also explore any other potential options for the Prime Minister’s cavalcade, ensuring comprehensive security measures are in place for the duration of his brief visit.