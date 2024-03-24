NDA to hold massive public rally in city soon
News

NDA to hold massive public rally in city soon

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to make a complete sweep in the LS polls, the BJP and JD(S) which have entered into an electoral alliance, will be holding a mega rally in city shortly.

With Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency and 13 other LS Constituencies in southern part of the State going to the polls on Apr. 26, the mega rally is said to be a show of strength in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf and also aims at providing a much needed booster for strengthening the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, also a former Prime Minister, will be jointly addressing the huge rally in which the coalition candidates of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan Constituencies will attend. PM Modi has agreed to share the stage with H.D. Deve Gowda during the rally.

Meanwhile, the State BJP is said to have come up with a list of places where PM Modi should address poll rallies in order to ensure the victory of the coalition candidates. As per the seat sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest 25 out of the 28  seats, while its ally, the JD(S) will contest in three other seats, namely  Mandya, Hassan and Kolar (SC).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching