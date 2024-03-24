NDA to hold massive public rally in city soon

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to make a complete sweep in the LS polls, the BJP and JD(S) which have entered into an electoral alliance, will be holding a mega rally in city shortly.

With Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency and 13 other LS Constituencies in southern part of the State going to the polls on Apr. 26, the mega rally is said to be a show of strength in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf and also aims at providing a much needed booster for strengthening the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, also a former Prime Minister, will be jointly addressing the huge rally in which the coalition candidates of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan Constituencies will attend. PM Modi has agreed to share the stage with H.D. Deve Gowda during the rally.

Meanwhile, the State BJP is said to have come up with a list of places where PM Modi should address poll rallies in order to ensure the victory of the coalition candidates. As per the seat sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest 25 out of the 28 seats, while its ally, the JD(S) will contest in three other seats, namely Mandya, Hassan and Kolar (SC).