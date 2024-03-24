Call for MP Sumalatha to contest as independent candidate

March 24, 2024

Mandya: With BJP leaving Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency to JD(S) as a part of its electoral pact, current independent MP Sumalatha Ambarish, who had extended her support to the BJP and was in a hope to get ticket, is shocked to have missed the boat. Following this, Sumalatha’s followers, who have expressed their disappointment, have urged her to contest as an independent like she did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media persons, Hanakere Shashikumar, a close aide of MP Sumalatha, said that the Mandya MP had worked for BJP in the previous Assembly Polls and was confident to get the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Having carried out a lot of development works in the past 5 years, she should contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate since BJP has left the Mandya LS seat to JD(S),” he said and added the he, along with other supporters, will convince MP Sumalatha to consider their suggestions since late Ambarish and Sumalatha had contributed immensely for the development of Mandya.

Shashikumar also mentioned that they would abide by the decision taken by the supporters of late Ambarish.