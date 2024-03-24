Guyanese team trained by CFTRI in agriculture, food processing

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysuru, had organised a training programme on “Rice Milling and Value Addition to Rice” for a Guyanese delegation under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 18.

India has a long tradition of knowledge-sharing, formalising the ITEC programme in 1964 to build the capacity of partner countries. Through ITEC, India aims to share its experiences with other developing nations, fostering partnerships to combat poverty and progress collectively.

With a vast network of expertise in governance and development across higher educational institutions and training facilities, ITEC offers nearly 10,000 fully-funded, in-person training opportunities annually through around 400 courses at over 100 distinguished institutes in India, providing participants with cultural immersion experiences.

The training hosted 29 Guyanese delegates representing various organisations including GRDB, Guyana School of Agriculture, University of Guyana, Institute of Applied Science & Technology, Guyana Food Safety Authority, Guyana Marketing Cooperation, Banks DIH LTD., Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development, Ministry of Agriculture and its allied Departments/Institutes etc.

Dr. S. Zakiuddin Ali, Chief Scientist (Retd) and former Head, GST, inaugurated the event on Feb. 27, emphasising the mutual knowledge exchange between faculty and participants.

The three-week session covered lectures on grain processing, production and agronomy, rice milling, packaging, drying, ageing, by-products, parboiling, extrusion cooking, nutritional quality, quality assurance, infestation control and food safety.

Demonstrations included popping/puffing of paddy, infestation control systems and rice-based product development, among others. Participants also visited local rice mills and industries in Bengaluru for practical exposure.

The valedictory session on Mar. 18 was attended by Dr. S. Ayyappan, Chairman of Research Council, CSIR-CFTRI and Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI among others. Certificates were awarded to delegates and a monograph on “Contributions of CSIR-CFTRI Towards Rice Research” was released. Dr. Rama Swami Bansal, Chief Scientist and Head ISTAD, CSIR, New Delhi, thanked MEA for their support.

In addition to the training, cultural visits were arranged, including a visit to Mysore Palace and sightseeing tours to historical and tourist sites around Mysuru, providing participants with insights into Indian culture and history.

Overall, the training programme aimed to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills in rice processing and value addition, fostering long-term partnerships between India and Guyana in agriculture and food processing.