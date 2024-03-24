MCC Commissioner calls for prudent use of water

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu said that everyone should make a pledge on saving water and to ensure that the city does not face drinking water crisis during summer.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘International Water Day’ celebration organised by Mysore City Corporation (MCC) at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road here on Friday.

Expressing concern that the city may have to face drinking water shortage due to poor rainfall, Dr. Madhu said that though there is water crisis in Bengaluru, there is no such situation in Mysuru at present. Mysuru is more blessed because of the existence of KRS and Kabini Dams, she added.

Stressing on the need for prudent use of water which is becoming precious by the day, the MCC Commissioner regretted that precious drinking water is being unnecessarily wasted for car washing and other such purposes. Underlining the need for creating awareness on judicious use of water, she said that everyone must understand that water conservation is the need of the hour.

Highlighting the measures taken by the MCC for ensuring drinking water supplies, Dr. Madhu said that water will be supplied in tankers in areas facing water shortage. Underlining the fact that every drop of water counts these days, she called upon the people not to waste water and to pug leaks immediately.

Four out of 14 persons who have adopted rain water harvesting, were presented with a medal and an appreciation certificate.

University of Mysore Geology Department Head Dr. D. Nagaraju delivered a talk on water conservation and judicious use of water.

MCC Deputy Commissioner Sindhu, SJCE Environmental Engineering Department Head Dr. B.M. Sadashivamurthy, VVWW AEE Nagarajegowda, Somashekar, Ravikumar, Uma, D. Ashwini and others were present.