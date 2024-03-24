Hotel owners advocate the need for judicious use of water

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that water is the lifeline of every creature on earth and as such it should be used judiciously by every human being.

He was speaking at the ‘World Water Day’ celebration, organised jointly by Apoorva Sneha Balaga and Arivu Samsthe at a private hotel in Chamundipuram here on Friday.

Calling upon customers to use water judiciously and thus conserve precious water in hotels and restaurants, Narayanagowda said that at the same time it is the responsibility of hotels to advocate judicious use of water by customers.

Pointing out that hotels should also come up with messages and phrases on water conservation along with the menu, he stressed on the need for sensitising customers on water conservation. He also emphasised on the need for conducting more awareness and sensitisation programmes on water conservation as water is getting dearer by the day.

Posters carrying messages on the importance of saving water were released on the occasion.

Apoorva Sneha Balaga President Apoorva Suresh, social worker Vikram Iyengar, Akhila Bharatiya Grahaka Panchayat Mysuru Unit President Chandrashekar, Prasad Shetty, Suresh, Sandeep, Dharmendra, Nagesh, Srikant Kashyap, Dayanand and others were present.