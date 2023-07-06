‘Open Day’ at CFTRI

July 6, 2023

Students, public throng counters; hand-operated jowar roti-making machine a big attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day ‘Open Day’ organised as part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) began in city this morning, with students from various schools and colleges making a beeline to catch a glimpse of the latest food technologies.

The visit is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, with the ‘Open Day’ concluding tomorrow (July 7). A hand-operated jowar roti-making machine that can produce 250 rotis per hour was the cynosure of all eyes along with chapati and dosa-making machines kept on display at various departments in the main building of CFTRI in Cheluvamba Mansion on KRS Road.

The entry to students and the general public was through the gate opposite Akashvani. The students and visitors also had the privilege of tasting freshly dished-out dosas. The Mobile Millet Processing Unit was also stationed on the premises for the visitors to take a look into the facility.

Technologies that help detect adulteration in milk and also in honey were also on display-cum-demonstration to the delight of the students, especially those interested in science.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru and Dr. Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, Director-General of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), show the MoU signed during One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme organised at CFTRI in the city this morning as Prof. Rekha S. Singhal, Chairman of Research Council, CSIR-CFTRI & faculty of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai and Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao, former Director of CFTRI & faculty of IIT Tirupati, look on.

Millet products

That apart, nine millet-based products — Semolina, Puttu Podi, Idli Mix, Upma Mix, Kesari Halwa Mix, Khichdi Mix, Ragi-based malt, ready-to-eat ragi-based malted weaning food and Millet Key Chain — were released on the occasion.

Prof. Rekha S. Singhal, Chairman of Research Council, CSIR-CFTRI and faculty of IIT, Mumbai, who was the chief guest of Millet Day, organised as part of OWOL said, “The ‘Open Day’ is organised every year to introduce new technologies to students and researchers. With the growth of science and technology, various technologies are emerging out of laboratories to check adulterations in food, with the thrust on health.”

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CFTRI and International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). The aim is to undertake joint collaborative research activities with a focus on value addition to dry land crops (millets and pulses) towards addressing malnutrition and lifestyle diseases and creating ‘demand pull’ for the dry land crops, ultimately promoting food and nutritional security in the dry lands.

Director of CSIR-CFTRI Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Director General of ICRISAT Dr. Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes signed the MoU and handed it over to Principal Scientist of ICRISAT Dr. Saikat Datta Mazumdar. Former Director of CFTRI and IIT Tirupati faculty Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao was also present.