‘Transfer racket run under CM’s nose’

July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that the transfer racket is being operated under the nose of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

He was speaking to media persons outside Manipal Hospital in city this morning after visiting KSRTC bus driver Jagadish of Nagamangala depot, who attempted suicide yesterday and was admitted at the hospital.

Kumaraswamy said, “On one hand, Officers are being transferred while on the other hand the transfer orders are cancelled. Thought it is a normal practice to initiate transfers every year for the smooth run of the Government, but on what basis the transfers are being made. Despite having a vast experience, you (CM) aren’t aware of these things.”

On his claim of having a pen drive where he has stored all the documents to substantiate corruption charges against the State Government, Kumaraswamy said: “I will make public the documents in the pen drive at an appropriate time. Let Government say, whatever it has to, I am not in a hurry. I will release the documents at the right time.”

He also demanded the Government to sack the Minister (N. Cheluvarayaswamy) and initiate a probe.

Without taking the name of Cheluvarayaswamy, Kumara-swamy said: “The Minister has resorted to cheap politics with the announcement of reservation matrix for Zilla Panchayat President and Vice-President elections. KSRTC driver Jagadish’s wife is a ZP Member from JD(S) and is being coerced to switch side to Congress. As she turned down the offer, her husband Jagadish had to bear the brunt with the Officers harassing him, as written in the suicide note.”