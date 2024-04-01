A simple wedding that touched many hearts

April 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In an era marked by extravagant weddings, a touching incident emerged from Mysuru where a young man stepped forward to marry a woman who watches over the footwear left by devotees at a temple in Mysuru.

This heartening gesture was met with warmth and support from the temple management, who, in a remarkable display of solidarity, pooled together funds collected from employees and management committee members to conduct the marriage ceremony.

The wedding took place yesterday, Mar. 31, at 10.30 am, in the premises of Sree Ayyappa Swamy Temple at the foot of Chamundi Hill. The bride, G. Asha, is the daughter of temple staff member Ganesh, while the groom, Nagaraju, hails from Hallimaranahalli in Kanakapura Taluk and is the son of Kabbaiah.

For many years, Asha has dedicated herself to the humble task of tending to the footwear left behind by devotees before they entered the temple’s inner sanctum sanctorum, subsisting on modest earnings. Impressed by her unwavering commitment, Nagaraju was moved to propose marriage, a gesture warmly welcomed by Asha’s family and elders from both sides.

Touched by Nagaraju’s gesture, the management of Sree Ayyappa Swamy Temple generously offered to host the wedding ceremony. Employees and members of the management committee rallied together, contributing funds to cover the expenses of the celebration. The ceremony was performed under the guidance of temple priest Narayan Namboodiri.

Following the exchange of garlands and vows, guests and attendees were treated to a lunch. Such acts of compassion and community spirit serve as poignant reminders of the enduring power of love and kindness within our society.