Petty thefts are a menace at K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar!

April 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Both active duty and retired men in uniform aka Policemen find themselves not immune to the scourge of petty theft, even within the confines of K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar — ironically with the name of the place boasting an ‘IPS’ (Indian Police Service) in it.

Nestled along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) en route to the T. Narasipur Road Junction, within Lalithadripura Third Stage, the community living in K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar comprises both serving and retired law enforcement personnel.

They grapple incessantly with the menace of petty thieves, who relentlessly target the under-construction homes within their precincts. Predominantly, the thieves aim for electric wires and cables, items valued at several lakhs of rupees.

This residential enclave, developed by the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, has witnessed a surge in theft incidents over the past month, with five to six reported cases involving stolen electric cables and motors.

Despite the installation of CCTV surveillance systems to monitor the area, the perpetrators remain undeterred, seizing whatever valuable items they can lay their hands on and evading capture.

In some instances, the audacious thieves have even dismantled switchboards from the under-construction buildings. Unlike heavier metals, the lightweight nature of cables facilitates their swift pilfering, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement efforts.

On Mar. 19, thieves once again breached a residence through its rear entrance, where a recently installed electric line served as their target. They absconded with cables valued at Rs. 80,000. This wasn’t the first time the household fell victim; four months prior, the same perpetrators made off with motor wires totalling Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 in value.

In a separate incident, cables worth Rs. 1.5 lakh were pilfered from yet another home. These recurring thefts paint a dire picture, leaving even those tasked with upholding the law clamouring for enhanced security measures.

A retired Police Inspector lamented, “The rampant theft of electric cables persists unabated in our vicinity. Three neighbouring under-construction houses have also been targeted, resulting in losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees. It’s disheartening to witness such brazen criminal activity become a routine occurrence.”

Echoing the sentiment, another resident expressed their frustration, stating,”It’s truly shameful to witness the deterioration of the department we once proudly served. Despite our repeated pleas, nocturnal Police patrols remain conspicuously absent, leaving us vulnerable to such crimes under the cover of darkness.”

No FIRs booked at Alanahalli Police Station despite reports of multiple thefts

In K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar, the reluctance to register FIRs extends beyond the typical bureaucratic hurdles faced by common citizens. Despite residing within a community populated by law enforcement personnel, the same challenges persist.

It appears that the desire to maintain low crime rates, perhaps to appease higher authorities, takes precedence over addressing the concerns of residents. This systemic issue further exacerbates the plight of victims, who find themselves without recourse or official documentation of their grievances.

According to the victims of theft, despite filing a complaint at the jurisdictional Alanahalli Police Station, the response was disappointingly perfunctory. While they offered a mere assurance of conducting a spot visit, no FIR was registered.

Regrettably, beyond this cursory visit, no tangible action was taken. The lack of patrols and failure to apprehend the thieves leave the residents questioning the ability of the Alanahalli Police to safeguard the community.

Residents, burdened with loans taken to build their homes, are now grappling with escalating expenses due to theft. With each incident, the dream of completing construction on schedule becomes increasingly elusive, leaving residents disheartened and frustrated.