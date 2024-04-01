Accidents, deaths see a surge in first three months of 2024

April 1, 2024

60 percent of accidents involve youths riding two-wheelers; a result of reckless driving

Mysore/Mysuru: The slew of initiatives undertaken by the Police and transport authorities to curb road accidents seem to have fallen short of achieving the intended outcomes, judging by the surge in fatal incidents.

Data provided by City Traffic Police indicates a significant uptick in road accidents, along with a rise in fatalities and injuries, during the period from January to March this year, as compared to the same period last year.

According to the data, in the first three months of 2024, 40 individuals lost their lives within the Mysuru City limits, compared to 37 fatalities in the same period of 2023 (refer table).

Additionally, there were 260 non-fatal accidents in 2024, a notable increase from the 168 incidents recorded in 2023. In terms of injuries, there were 311 reported cases in 2024, up from 226 in 2023. Surprisingly, number of fatal accidents remained consistent at 37 when comparing the periods from January to March in both 2023 and 2024.

Data from previous years say that in 2023, 953 accidents occurred within the city limits of which 162 cases were fatal and 791 were non-fatal. 168 people were killed and 984 were injured.

In 2022, 777 accidents occurred of which 170 cases were fatal and 606 were non-fatal. 172 people were killed and 776 were injured. In 2021, 650 accidents occurred within the city limits of which 119 cases were fatal and 533 were non-fatal. 121 people were killed and 675 were injured.

Reckless driving

Traffic ACP Parashuramappa, speaking to Star of Mysore, attributed the surge in accidents from January to March this year to reckless driving habits, particularly among the youths who frequently ride motorcycles.

He noted that over 60 percent of the accidents involving two-wheelers were the result of driver errors such as negligence, overspeeding and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Out of every 100 recorded road accidents, 30 involved two-wheelers, with nearly 60 percent of these incidents directly attributable to mistakes made by the drivers, he elaborated.

In the majority of accident cases, motorists tragically succumbed to head injuries on the spot before any assistance could be provided. “Around 70 percent of these accidents are attributed to negligent driving by young individuals,” Traffic ACP Parashuramappa said.

He highlighted that overspeeding and failure to wear helmets were primary factors contributing to accidents involving two-wheelers. Furthermore, many incidents occurred due to drivers losing control of their vehicles after sudden braking or while navigating turns. Consequently, vehicles collided with road dividers, electric poles and various roadside structures, resulting in devastating outcomes.

Rectifying black spots: “We have reached out to the Public Works Department to initiate road re-engineering projects in several areas,” said the Traffic ACP emphasising the urgent need to address safety hazards faced by road users, particularly in locations identified as Black Spots. He urged officials to prioritise resolution of this issue.

These Black Spots are characterised by various factors such as sharp drops or bends in straight roads, poor visibility at concealed junctions along high-speed routes or insufficient warning signage at intersections. A stretch of road spanning 500 metres that witnesses over 10 accidents resulting in loss of life within three years earns the designation of a Black Spot.