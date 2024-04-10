40th year celebrations at Meena Bazar
News

40th year celebrations at Meena Bazar

April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Meena Bazar Merchants Association and Social Welfare Committee had organised a function on Apr. 6 to celebrate 40 years of naming Meena Bazar. The  event was held near Tipu Hall on Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla.

Association Secretary Afroz Pasha said that the stretch of Sawday Road from the junction of Ashoka Road was named as Meena Bazar after the then MLA late Azeez Sait had appealed to name this stretch after Meena Market near Mecca and Madina and it has been 40 years since it was named with over 600 shops conducting business today.

Moulana Mohammed Sufi Mukhtar Ahmed Noori Baba, who also spoke said that Meena Bazar attracts people from Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan and other places and it is a favourite place for shoppers especially during Ramzan.

On the occasion, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff was felicitated for his 55 years of Imamath service. The Sir Khazi prayed for the well-being of all and wished that Ramzan and Ugadi bring peace, harmony and happiness to all.

Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi presided over the programme. Rafath Ulla Khan, Swamy, Chishtiya Foundation Group President Khwaja Mohammed Musheer Chishti, Mujeed Toufiq, Tabrez Sait and others were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching