40th year celebrations at Meena Bazar

April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Meena Bazar Merchants Association and Social Welfare Committee had organised a function on Apr. 6 to celebrate 40 years of naming Meena Bazar. The event was held near Tipu Hall on Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla.

Association Secretary Afroz Pasha said that the stretch of Sawday Road from the junction of Ashoka Road was named as Meena Bazar after the then MLA late Azeez Sait had appealed to name this stretch after Meena Market near Mecca and Madina and it has been 40 years since it was named with over 600 shops conducting business today.

Moulana Mohammed Sufi Mukhtar Ahmed Noori Baba, who also spoke said that Meena Bazar attracts people from Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan and other places and it is a favourite place for shoppers especially during Ramzan.

On the occasion, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff was felicitated for his 55 years of Imamath service. The Sir Khazi prayed for the well-being of all and wished that Ramzan and Ugadi bring peace, harmony and happiness to all.

Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi presided over the programme. Rafath Ulla Khan, Swamy, Chishtiya Foundation Group President Khwaja Mohammed Musheer Chishti, Mujeed Toufiq, Tabrez Sait and others were present on the occasion.