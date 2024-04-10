Maruti Suzuki-Zen donated to Manjusha Vintage Museum

April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the publication of a special feature titled ‘PAYANA, a sanctuary for cars’ in Star of Mysore dated Apr. 7, throwing spotlight on the new Vintage Car Museum opened along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, a SOM reader has sent an e-mail stating that he has donated an iconic car to the original Manjusha Vintage Car Museum in Dharmasthala.

Both the Museums are the brainchild of Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, philanthropist and Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

The donation of Maruti Suzuki-Zen VXI Deluxe (KA-05-ME-9001) was made by Dr. Macharanda Madappa Uthappa, a resident of Gokulam Road in Jayalakshmipuram and the vehicle was personally delivered on May 9, 2023 to Dr. Veerendra Heggade in Dharmasthala along with the vehicle transfer documentation.

Dr. Uthappa told Star of Mysore that after visiting the Manjusha Vintage Car Museum, he was deeply impressed by the meticulous display and maintenance of the vehicles showcased there. Recognising the significance of preserving automotive heritage, he felt compelled to contribute.

“I believed that by donating the Zen VXI Deluxe — registered in Mysuru West RTO — to Manjusha, this iconic car would secure its rightful place in the annals of history,” Dr. Uthappa said.

Launched in 1993, the Zen swiftly garnered attention as one of Maruti’s most prominent and coveted brands. It became a symbol of sophistication for those seeking elegance in a compact car. Despite its immense popularity, the brand was eventually discontinued by the company.

In addition to the Zen, Dr. Uthappa also made a gesture by donating his father’s Peeche Katthi and Chele (part of traditional Kodava attire) to the antique museum in Dharmasthala on the same day.