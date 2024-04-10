Congress guaranteed huge debts; Karnataka model a failure: BJP

April 10, 2024

Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan appeals to voters to elect Yaduveer Wadiyar to teach Congress a lesson

Madikeri: BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, launched a blistering attack on the Congress Government, asserting that their much-hyped ‘Karnataka model’ has failed and they have failed to deliver on their promises to the people of the State. Instead, the Government is borrowing huge debts to run the State.

Addressing an election meeting at Jaycee Forum in Somwarpet, jointly organised by BJP and JD(S) leaders on Monday, Ashwath Narayan criticised the Congress’ approach, stating, “The Karnataka model propagated by the Congress party and its Ministers and MLAs ahead of the Lok Sabha election has proven to be a failure.”

He expressed confidence that the people of Kodagu are discerning enough to recognise the empty pledges made by CM Siddaramaiah and his team and appealed to the voters to ensure a resounding victory for BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to teach a befitting lesson to Congress.

Highlighting specific grievances, Ashwath Narayan lambasted the Siddaramaiah Government for burdening the State with substantial debts. He pinpointed deficiencies in the implementation of guarantees. Narayan contended that the much-hyped ‘Karnataka Model’ was nothing more than an electoral ploy, accusing the Congress of betraying the trust of the people of Karnataka.

Narayan further criticised the Congress Government for failing to fulfil its promises even after one year in office. He highlighted that despite their assurance to implement five guarantees immediately upon assuming power, the promises remain unfulfilled.

He accused the Congress Government of only releasing 10 percent of the pledged funds, leading to a drastic shift in Karnataka’s status from being a power surplus State to a power deficit one under the current administration. Moreover, Narayan accused the Congress of attempting to deceive and mislead the public for electoral gains.

Third term imperative

“At the heart of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership lies a transformative vision for India that encompasses economic pre-eminence, social empowerment and inclusive and equitable development,” Ashwath Narayan stated.

“Since assuming office in 2014, his government has embarked on ambitious initiatives to accelerate economic growth, foster innovation and promote self-reliance,” he added. Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer Wadiyar emphasised the indispensable role of PM Modi’s leadership in advancing India’s interests and aspirations on the global stage. He highlighted that as India emerges as a leading global power, it necessitates a leader with a clear vision, strategic insight, and diplomatic finesse.

“The transformative reforms initiated by PM Modi require time to yield their full benefits and any disruption in leadership could potentially derail the progress made thus far,” he emphasised.

“Securing a third term in office would allow Prime Minister Modi to consolidate his Government’s achievements, further strengthen the foundation laid, spearhead big-bang reforms, navigate through the complexities of a rapidly evolving global landscape and propel India towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world,” he added.

Former MLAs K.G. Bopaiah, M.P. Appachu Ranjan, S.A. Ramdas, MLC Suja Kushalappa, Kodagu BJP President Napanda Ravi Kalappa and others were present.

NDA Lok Sabha candidates seek Seer’s blessings

Former Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha BJP-JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, who visited Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru this morning, took the blessings of Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and sought support for all the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Present on the occasion were NDA candidates Yaduveer Wadiyar, Tejaswi Surya, P.C. Mohan, Shobha Karandlaje, V. Somanna and Dr. C.N. Manjunath. Also present were Opposition Leader R. Ashok, JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Araga Jnanendra, C.T. Ravi, MLA S.R. Vishwanath and others.