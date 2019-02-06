Yaduveer unhappy with MCC’s decision to raze heritage structures

‘Heritage tag will be in jeopardy if we go about demolishing heritage buildings’

Mysuru: Expressing displeasure over the Mysuru City Corporation’s move to raze heritage structures Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings, titular head of the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said that the recommendation of the MCC Council is extremely disturbing.

Reacting to the controversial decision of MCC in his official Facebook page, Yaduveer said, “The MCC is the body entrusted by the citizens of Mysuru to protect our civic integrity, a major part of which is our inherited heritage. Thus, this resolution goes against the very ideals that the MCC should protect, furthermore the consensus opinion by various concerned bodies is that these heritage structures can be restored and further be of utility to our city.”

Maintaining that Heritage as a principle allows for evolution, he called upon the MCC to heed to the advice, opinion of the concerned, qualified groups that have expressed this sentiment.

Yaduveer also cautioned thus, “Mysore’s Heritage tag itself will be in jeopardy if we go about demolishing every structure and taking the easy way out. It may be pertinent to mention that these structures are in the current condition only because of the negligence and disregard shown to them by the concerned authorities.”

He suggested the authorities to handover the restoration work to a reputable organisation and said, “I have always maintained, and continue to be of the opinion that our heritage is the lifeblood of Mysore and protecting it is our foremost duty. I propose that the Government handover the restoration to a reputable organisation that has the capability to restore the structures, and do the needful to ensure that our built heritage remains standing for future generations to enjoy.”

Many of Yaduveer’s Facebook friends have supported him in his campaign to save both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings.

Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister has also assured that a final decision on whether to raze the structures or restore it will be taken only after consultation with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar.

