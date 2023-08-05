LED screens causing accidents in city will be removed: Mayor

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has announced that LED advertisement screens erected in various parts of the city that are causing accidents, with its strong ray of light blocking the vision of motorists during night, will be removed soon.

Mayor Shivakumar said “At some places LED screens are the reason behind accidents. In the wake of complaints related to sharp ray of light blinding the vehicle drivers, inspection was conducted along with officers. It came to light that the advertisements shown on LED screens installed at circles and junctions divert the attention of vehicle drivers resulting in accidents. It will also affect the eyes of the viewers.”

According to Mayor Shivakumar, the LED screens installed at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main Office premises on New Sayyaji Rao Road, near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate at Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Ramaswamy Circle, Vontikoppal Venkateshwara Swamy Temple junction on KRS Road, Dasappa Circle, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises on Hunsur Road, St. Joseph’s School premises, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) premises on Bogadi Road along with several other circles and junctions in the city with heavy traffic density were found to be proving severe inconvenience to public.

Though the Government Offices, private educational institutions, public sector offices coming under Central Government have installed LED screens facing the junctions, they are coming in the way of smooth flow of traffic.

Shortly, notice will be served to such offices to remove the screens on their own. If they won’t initiate action, MCC will remove them, the Mayor said.