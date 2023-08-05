Asphalting of Bannimantap Jodi Thenginamara Road begins
News

Asphalting of Bannimantap Jodi Thenginamara Road begins

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following numerous complaints of poor state of Jodi Thenginamara Road in Bannimantap that connects Highway Circle with Sreenivasa Talkies, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities have taken up asphalting of the road, much to the relief of motorists.

The MCC has launched the asphalting works at an estimated cost of Rs. 12 lakh. The MCC has planned to take up further development of the road at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakh in the second phase.

According to Mayor Shivakumar, the Jodi Thenginamara road was earlier widened by MUDA on the stretch from Highway circle to JSS Medical college women’s Hostel. But due to heavy traffic movement, the road turned out into poor shape with innumerable potholes. The road continued to be in a poor state for years together, with motorists cursing the authorities for their negligence.

Taking note of the poor state of the road, the MCC has launched asphalting works out of its own grants, Shivakumar said adding that tenders have been invited for taking up further development of the road in the second phase at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching