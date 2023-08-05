Heritage Walks to be a year-round event

August 5, 2023

Will be held first Saturday of every month; heritage monuments selected on rotational basis

Mysore/Mysuru: Great news for those seeking an exotic and offbeat experience in Mysuru’s architectural marvels. Heritage Walk is set to be a regular event, taking place on the first Saturday of every month. The inaugural Heritage Walk was held this morning, attracting enthusiastic participants.

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage is reviving the Heritage Walk concept with the aim of immersing participants in the city’s rich history and cultural heritage. Commencing at 6.30 am, interested individuals can register for free at the Department Office located at Karnataka Exhibition Authority’s premises.

Each group of participants will be guided by knowledgeable resource persons and trained guides who will provide insightful information about the history and significant landmarks along the chosen circuit.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a retired Professor from Department of Studies (DoS) in Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, led today’s walk, enlightening walkers about heritage structures through a public address system.

The Heritage Walk covered several iconic structures, including Rangacharlu Town Hall, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Chamaraja Circle, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, Govt. Ayurveda College and CAVA building. The walk concluded at Town Hall via Old Bank Road, taking approximately one-and-a-half hours to complete.

Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, A. Devaraju, shared that previously, Heritage Walks were organised upon request from tourists, educational institutions, Government Departments and trainees attending the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) and for some days during the Dasara festival.

Now, the Department has decided to make it a regular affair, occurring every first Saturday of the month, year-round. Based on demand and popularity, the frequency of these walks may increase in the future.

Trained resource persons and experts from the District Heritage Conservation Committee will act as guides for the Heritage Walks. The Department has already planned several heritage routes and intends to cover one route at a time on a rotational basis. To promote awareness among tourists and encourage them to explore Mysuru’s rich heritage, brochures and literature about the walks will be distributed to hotels in the city.

Despite Mysuru boasting over 500 heritage structures of architectural significance, only around 130 are officially recognised. The concept of Heritage Walk was first introduced during Dasara in 2004 and now, it is set to become a regular and engaging activity for all heritage enthusiasts.