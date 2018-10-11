Heritage Walk in Traditional Attire
Mysuru:  The Heritage Walk in Traditional Attire attracted hundreds of participants to the Town Hall  here this morning. Over 400 walkers enthusiastically took part in the two-and-a-half-kilometre walk in their traditional dresses. The event began at 7.30 am.

The walk was inaugurated by Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, who himself was dressed in silk shirt, dhoti and traditional Mysuru Peta. He also walked with the participants for some distance. Organisers were surprised by the numbers as this was the first time such a large gathering participated in the event.

Early morning shop-keepers and commuters gathered by the road sides to see the group of people walking with traditional costumes. The dress code for the event was strict. While the men had to wear petas, shalyas, light-coloured shirts and dhotis, women had to wear sarees.

A group of men wearing red shirt, white dhoti and sporting a shalya and the Mysuru Peta stole the show along with many women who were dressed in bright red, yellow, magenta, green and pink silk sarees. The walk, which began at Town Hall, passed through Dodda Gadiyara, Gandhi Square, Chamaraja Circle, Mysore Palace,

K.R. Circle, Chikka Gadiyara, Devaraja Market, Ayurveda Hospital and ended at K.R. Hospital.

There was no entry fee for the traditional walk and people from all age groups (12 to 80) participated. As the group was proceeding on their walk, historians were explaining significance of the heritage buildings. Details including when the building was constructed and who were the past and present occupants were explained in detail. All participants were given certificates.

On reaching the K.R. Hospital premises, the heritage walkers were served with Vangibath and Kajjaya. Interestingly, Vangibath was made with Eerengere Badanekai. Mysore Brinjal or ‘Eerengere Badanekai’ has received the coveted Geographical Indication Status (GIS) due to its unique characteristic feature.

