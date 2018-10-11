Dasara Cultural Programmes begin

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the Government will soon take a decision on naming University of Mysore (UoM) after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara Cultural Programmes in the Palace premises in city yesterday.

Recalling the contribution made by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas for the welfare of the State, the CM said that the erstwhile rules of Mysuru were the first to introduce reservation in education and jobs.

Pointing out that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has urged for naming Mysore Varsity after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said that the Government will soon take a decision in this regard as a mark of honour to the erstwhile Mysuru ruler, who made enormous contribution to the field of education and health.

Referring to KR MLA S.A. Ramdas’ proposal for officially celebrating Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s birth anniversary, he said that he acknowledges the idea of a meaningful celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary along with the centenary celebrations of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

Observing that the cultural programmes were just magnificent, the CM recalled his childhood days when he used to witness Dasara during the times of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

Maintaining that the Government has come up with plans for promoting tourism along with Dasara, Kumaraswamy said that he has given some tips to Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh on attracting tourists to Mysuru and Kodagu all throughout the year.

Claming that the tourism sector will undergo a sea change in the State in the coming days, the CM appealed the citizens to make all Dasara events a huge success.

On the occasion, the CM released ‘Aane Banthondaane – Balaramana Gajapayana,’ the Kannada version of ‘Balarama’s Story – An Elephant’s Journey’ by Alladi Jayasri and D.K. Bhaskar. The book is translated into Kannada by C.R. Naveen.

Karnataka Postmaster General Dr. Charles Lobo presented a postal cover brought out by the Department of Posts marking Dasara celebrations, to the CM.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, Jayamala and N. Mahesh, MLAs A.H. Vishwanath, K. Mahadev, B. Harshavaradhan and Ashwini Kumar, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and Appajigowda, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana, CEO K. Jyothi, Mysuru District in-Charge Secretary Kalpana, Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya & others were present.