Dasara Cultural Programmes begin

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the Government will soon take a decision on naming University of Mysore (UoM) after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara Cultural Programmes in the Palace premises in city yesterday.

Recalling the contribution made by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas for the welfare of the State, the CM said that the erstwhile rules of Mysuru were the first to introduce reservation in education and jobs.

Picture shows Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy releasing the biography of Dasara elephant Balarama titled ‘Aane Banthondaane – Balaramana Gajapayana’ during the inauguration of Cultural Programmes at Palace premises yesterday. Originally written in English (Balarama’s Story – An Elephant’s Journey) by Alladi Jayasri and D.K. Bhaskar, the book is translated into Kannada by C.R. Naveen. Others seen are Ministers S.R. Mahesh and G.T. Devegowda, Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murty and MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Pointing out that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has urged for naming Mysore Varsity after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said that the Government will soon take a decision in this regard as a mark of honour to the erstwhile Mysuru ruler, who made enormous contribution to the field of education  and health.

Referring to KR MLA  S.A. Ramdas’ proposal for officially celebrating Jayachamarajendra  Wadiyar’s birth anniversary, he said that he acknowledges the idea of a meaningful celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary along with the centenary celebrations of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay’s troupe from Bengaluru presenting a dance feature ‘Gaja Gowrava’ at Mysore Palace premises in city last evening as part of Dasara Cultural programmes.

Observing that the cultural programmes were just magnificent, the CM recalled his childhood days when he used to witness Dasara during the times of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

Maintaining that the Government has come up with plans for promoting tourism along with Dasara, Kumaraswamy said that he has given some tips to Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh on attracting tourists to Mysuru and Kodagu all throughout the year.

CHIKKAGADIYARA (DUFFERIN CLOCK TOWER): Presentation of Koli Dance of Maharashtra by artistes from South Zone Cultural Centre at Chikkagadiyara premises in city last evening.

Claming that the tourism sector will undergo a sea change in the State in the coming days, the CM appealed the citizens to make all Dasara events a huge success.

On the occasion, the CM released ‘Aane Banthondaane – Balaramana Gajapayana,’ the Kannada version of ‘Balarama’s Story – An Elephant’s Journey’ by Alladi Jayasri and D.K. Bhaskar. The book is translated into Kannada by C.R. Naveen.

Karnataka Postmaster General Dr. Charles Lobo presented a postal cover brought out by the Department of Posts marking Dasara celebrations, to the CM.

TOWN HALL: Artistes of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kripa Poshita Nataka Mandali, Mysuru, staging the play ‘Shani
Prabhava / Raja Vikrama’ at the Town Hall premises in city yesterday as part of Dasara Cultural Programme.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, Jayamala and N. Mahesh, MLAs A.H. Vishwanath, K. Mahadev, B. Harshavaradhan and Ashwini Kumar, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and Appajigowda, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana, CEO K. Jyothi, Mysuru District in-Charge Secretary Kalpana, Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya & others were present.

 

October 11, 2018

