Dasara Flower Show Opens

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated the Flower Show, one of the main attractions for the visitors and the locals during Dasara celebrations, yesterday (Oct.10).

The Dasara Flower Show organised by the Horticulture Department and Dasara Sub-Committee at Kuppanna Park near Hardinge Circle is open till Oct.21. Speaking after inaugurating the show, Kumaraswamy said that a replica of Lotus Temple at Delhi has been created inside the Glass House for which government has spent about Rs.8 crore. This is going to be the major attraction for the tourists.

Along with this there are various models created using flowers like Ashoka Pillar, Penguins, Amar Jawan and 13 other models, which is going to attract the eyes of the tourists, he added.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy not only watched the Lotus Temple keenly but also enquired about its details from the officials. Later, he and the Ministers accompanying him obliged the people gathered for selfies. He then went around the Park looking at various attractions.

Creations bowl visitors: The Flower Show at Kuppanna Park is a real treat to the visitors’ eyes as lot of effort has gone into creating various attractions. The replica of the Lotus Temple at Delhi is one such, apart from the musical fountain, the model of the Mysore Palace using flowers, the caparisoned green elephant at the Balarama Gate of the Mysore Palace, teacups, saucers, jugs, tree house, helping hand, dancing dolls, statues of Nalwadi, Goddess Cauvery and Sir MV, Swachh Bharat Park and many other models which became the focal point for selfies soon after the inauguration.

The place is a real attraction for the children because of the amusement park.

Flower Show timings: The Flower Show is open daily from 9 am to 9.30 pm. The entry fee is Rs. 25 for adults and Rs.10 for children aged between 5 and 8 years. The entry is free for children below five years. Also there is no fee for people clicking photos with cameras or mobile phones or taking selfies, said Horticulture Department Deputy Director Manjunath.

24,000 footfalls on first day: On the first day itself within five hours there were more than 24,000 footfalls, said the Horticulture Department officials.