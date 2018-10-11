Mysuru-Kodagu party workers interact with PM Modi

Mysuru: As part of ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ programme through video-conferencing, Prime Minster Narendra Modi interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency last evening.

The PM directly connected with party workers and this interaction was made possible thanks to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha who is very active in social media and has a huge fan following.

Among the lucky ones who got a chance to connect with the PM were Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency BJP President Arun Kumar Gowda and President of Narasimharaja Constituency S. Murali. The video conferencing facility was arranged in Mysuru at Senate Bhavan on Manasagangothri Campus. Five Lok Sabha constituencies (Raipur, Mysuru-Kodagu, Damoh, Karauli–Dholpur and Agra) were selected to the conversation with the PM.

In his address, Modi accused the Congress of dividing the society for the benefit of one family while asserting that the BJP believes in spreading happiness and uniting people. With Assembly elections in five States ahead, Modi claimed that it was not a matter of ego for his party to defeat others but an opportunity to serve people.

“When you try and connect everything to elections, like unveiling the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram or Swachh Bharat Mission, it reduces the importance of the event,” he said, adding that the BJP is doing social service and will continue doing it.

“I am fortunate that on the first day of Navaratri, I have gotten the opportunity to interact with party workers,” the PM said and added, “We are doing social service, and we have to continue doing it despite all the oppositions.”

On elections, Modi said, “For us, winning an election is not about defeating rivals, it is about serving people.”

“Mahagathbandhan is a failed idea. These parties constantly bicker with each other but come together when there’s an opportunity to form government like we saw in Karnataka. Similar efforts are underway in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. BJP workers need to make people aware of the background of these leaders,” the PM said.

Modi lashed out at the Congress, calling it a one family party. He went on to say he felt pity for the dedicated party workers of the Congress. “Many capable and committed workers of the Congress were sacrificed for interests of one family,” he said.

“Our conversation motivates all of us to work towards the development of the society. When foreign guests come to India, I take them for Ganga ‘aarti’ or a ride in the Metro. It is my India and I am proud of our roots. When foreigners come to India, they get to know about our cultures. You must have noticed, a lot of our antique sculptures that were stolen are being brought back,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the people sitting in power earlier felt ashamed of our culture. It was believed that India is a land of snake charmers and those people encouraged such beliefs,” Modi added. “The wind is blowing in the BJP’s favour and opposition parties are having to hold on to each other to withstand its force,” the PM said and attributed the party’s success to its workers and their grip over their respective polling booths. “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot (my polling booth, strongest)… this is the only mantra and this is our strength,” he said.

RSS leader M. Venkataram, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, District President M. Shivanna, leaders H.V. Rajeev, B.P. Manjunath & M.V. Ravishankar were present.