‘D’ Out, ‘I’ In: Yediyurappa, not Yeddyurappa, sworn-in as CM

Bengaluru: Just days after he dropped a ‘d’ and added ‘i’ to his name going back to his earlier spelling of ‘Yediyurappa’ on the advice of numerologists, BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa (now with his new spelling Yediyurappa) was sworn-in for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala.

The glittering ceremony was held at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru last evening. The swearing-in was marked by loud cheers from BJP leaders and workers who had assembled in large numbers. The Raj Bhavan was bursting at its seams with crowds spilling onto the road.

Wearing green shawl promising that his Government will always stand by the farmers and serve them, 76-year-old Yediyurappa took oath in the name of God.

Interestingly, he has used the latest spelling for most of his life, from winning his first election in 1975 as a member of the Shikaripura Town Municipality till he became CM for the first time for just seven days in 2007 in a coalition agreement with the JD(S).

But around the time he became CM, he changed his name to ‘Yeddyurappa’ on the advice of numerologists. At the time, the move had attracted quite a bit of ridicule. Newspapers shortened his name to ‘Yeddy’, which in Kannada means derogatory. His media team had to tell editors to shorten his name to BSY, instead of the offending ‘Yeddy.’

Yesterday the BJP stalwart’s oath-taking ceremony was attended by BJP Central Committee Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh besides Political In-charge for Karnataka Muralidhar Rao and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

Sadananda Gowda said BJP coming back to power in Karnataka was a big boost for the party to strengthen its base in South India. “This marks the end of the 14-month ‘bad rule’ by JD(S)-Congress Government,’’ he said.

Kumaraswamy breaks tradition

Soon after taking oath, BSY went to Vidhana Soudha and entered the Chief Minister’s Office where the name board had already been changed to Yediyurappa. He offered prayers before entering the room.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who lost his Trust Vote recently, was conspicuous by his absence at the ceremony.

Usually, the immediate past CM or a PM attends the next CM’s swearing-in ceremony and this has been a tradition even if the new CM is from the rival party. Kumaraswamy chose not to attend Yediyurappa’s oath-taking, breaking a set tradition.

Meanwhile, State Advocate General Uday Holla, who worked under Kumaraswamy, tendered his resignation soon after Yediyurappa assumed charge last evening.

Floor Test on July 29

Yediyurappa will move the Confidence Motion to prove majority of his BJP Government on July 29 in the Legislative Assembly. Briefing newsmen after being sworn-in as Chief Minister and holding customary Cabinet meeting, he said that after seeking Floor Test to prove his majority, he will immediately move the Finance Bill, which is very important to ensure salaries to the State Government employees from August.

He said that his Government will also waive loans to the extent of Rs. 100 crore to benefit weavers and contribute Rs. 4,000 to Prime Minister’s ‘Kisan Samman’ under which the Central Government gives Rs. 6,000 per year.

