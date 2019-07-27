Rail Road Heritage Gallery opens at City Railway Station’s Platform No.1

Mysuru: Want to trace the evolution of Railways in Mysuru region through rare photographs? Here is a golden opportunity for you to do so, on Platform Number 1 of the City Railway Station. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inaugurated the new Rail-Road Heritage Gallery at the Railway Station this morning.

The gallery traces the evolution of Railways in Mysuru region through rare photographs from 1822 to 1950s and showcases the visits of dignitaries in yesteryears to Mysuru, including Mahatma Gandhi, former President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, India’s first Prime Minster Jawaharlal Nehru and also the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Train 18.

There is no entry free and all passengers waiting in the Railway Station can have a glimpse of the unique gallery.

The diorama of railroad depicting iconic Mysuru Railway Station and other places of tourist importance like Chamundi Hill, Clock Tower and Mysore Palace has also been spruced up with better illumination. The scaled miniature trains criss-crossing the parameters of the layout is a treat to the visitors.

A Railway line to Kodagu has also been shown as the Railways have sanctioned the first phase of the new Railway line between Mysuru and Kushalnagar. Also, a new Cauvery bridge has been added.

There is a section on Bollywood’s romance with Railways. Pictures of Bollywood celebrities from Dev Anand to Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan on trains and Railway Stations have been captured.

A video wall has been provided at the entrance that showcases the rich heritage of Indian Railways displaying rare rail videos and documentaries. The reorientation of vintage photographs thematically in the fully air-conditioned and well-lit room will be a must-see place for the rail users and for all Railway fans.

MLA L. Nagendra, MLC Marithibbegowda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg, ADRM Devasahayam, General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh, member of Railway Passengers Advisory Committee Giridhar and others were present.

