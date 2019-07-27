MP Pratap Simha flags off six-day week MEMU service

Mysuru: Meeting the demand of thousands of Railway commuters, the South Western Railway (SWR) has increased the frequency of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) Train (no. 06576/06575) between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru, to six days a week.

Flagging off the Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU train (increased frequency) at the City Railway Station this morning, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the KSR Bengaluru city-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru city MEMU train will now run six days a week, instead of the earlier four days a week.

Pointing out that the increased frequency will enhance connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru, Simha said that the MEMU train will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (except Sunday) in both directions with effect from July 29 with a revised time table.

The train will leave KSR Bengaluru Railway Station at 5.20 pm (17.20 hrs) and reach Mysuru at 8.20 pm (20.20 hrs). On the return journey, the train will leave Mysuru City Railway Station at 8.30 pm (20.30 hrs) and reach KSR Bengaluru Station 11.20 pm (23.20 hrs), he said.

Highlighting the benefits of the MEMU train, Simha said that the train comprises 8 cars and serves daily commuters with a passenger-friendly timing. The train fare is Rs. 30 between Mysuru and Bengaluru, he added. Explaining the progress made in Railway Projects after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Simha expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State Suresh Angadi for expediting Railway infrastructure improvement works in the State.

Maintaining that almost all the demands of Railway commuters will be met by SWR in two years, the MP underlined the role of Railway networks in the progress of the country. Pointing out that Railway passengers need not wait anymore for Railway Budget to get new trains, the MP assured of introducing more number of trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru at regular intervals in the future.

Stating that the SWR is planning to introduce Mysuru-Thiruvananthapuram and Mysuru-Mumbai direct trains shortly, the MP, referring to other developmental projects, said that the works on the new building and incubation centre of Software Technology Parks of India coming at Hebbal Industrial Area in the city, Naganahalli Satellite Railway Station coming up on a 400 acre plot and Runway extension at Mysore Airport are being expedited.

He further said that the works on the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway track will soon be started. MLC Marithibbegowda urged for increasing the frequency of Mysuru-Varanasi Bi-weekly express train to six days a week. He wanted the SWR to consider introducing another train from Bengaluru to Mysuru between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Pointing out that though trains running between Mysuru and Bengaluru take just a little over 2 hours to reach Kengeri which is very much convenient to passengers alighting at Kengeri, the MLC wanted the SWR to take measures to cut down travel time between Kengeri and KSR Bengaluru Stations, which is now taking over 45 minutes, probably due to non-clearance at platforms in KSR Bengaluru Station.

Marithibbegowda demanded a halt at Palahalli coming between Naganahalli and Srirangapatna stations for morning and evening passenger trains.

